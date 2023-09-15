Boopathi’s ton steers MRC A to victory

CHENNAI: The second day of the VAP trophy was held on Thursday. India Cements UFCC played Take Solutions MRC ‘A’ at the SSN cricket ground in Chennai.

UFCC won the toss and opted to bat first registering 191 runs on the board in 45.1 overs, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar batting at number 3 scored an unbeaten century to steer Take Solutions MRC ‘A’ to victory by six wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: India Cements-Vijay 237 in 49.5 overs (B Sachin 70, Vijay Shankar 74 not out, S Ajith Ram 3/56) bt. MRF Globe Trotters 233 in 49.2 overs (Chirag Jani 59, MS Washington Sundar 47, Gurjapneet Singh 4/45); India Pistons CC 223 in 48.5 overs (GK Shyam 66, P Nirmal Kumar 3/38) lost to Sanmar Alwarpet 224 in 46.1 overs (S Radhakrishnan 113, Tushar Raheja 46); Sea Hawks 177/7 in 23 overs (M Vishal 83, T Sanjay 3/30) drew with AG’s office 67/6 in 13.2 overs (Rain prevented further play) Group B: Sanmar Jolly Rovers 270/8 in 50 overs (Dhruv Shorey 57, B Aparajith 95, B Indrajith 60, Abhishek Tanwar 4/38) bt. India Cements-Grand Slam 250 in 49.5 overs (R Kavin 85, S Lokeshwar 72, S Lakshay Jain 3/45); India Cements-UFCC 191 in 45.1 overs (J Suresh Kumar 66, M Affan Khader 4/34) lost to Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ 192/4 in 33.5 overs (K Mukunth 43, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 102 not out); Nelson SC 185 in 46.2 overs (W Antony Dhas 68, T Ajith Kumar 3/22) lost to Kalpathi Investments-Young Stars 188/4 in 34.4 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 77 not out, J Kousik 45)