Boopathi, Jitendra slam centuries

CHENNAI: M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s unbeaten 131 helped MRC ‘A’ score 242 for three against AG’s Office on the first day of the second round of the TNCA First Division league here on Monday. Due to wet outfield caused by overnight rain, only 61 overs of play was possible.

Boopathi’s innings was studded with 20 fours, and he was involved in an unbroken 169 run-partnership for the fourth wicket with B Anirudh Sitaram, who was batting on 71 (90b, 7x4, 2x6). Elsewhere, Ch.Jitendra Kumar of UFCC (T Nagar) struck 112 (159b, 11x4, 1x6) as his team posted 301 for eight against Grand Slam.

Along with opener KTA Madhava Prasad, who scored 59 (151b, 8x4), Jitendra added 158 runs for the first wicket. BRIEF SCORES: Jolly Rovers 287/6 in 90 overs (G Ajitesh 72, R Sonu Yadav 62) vs Nelson SC; MRC ‘A’ 242/3 in 61 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 131 batting, B Anirudh Sitaram 71 batting) vs AG’s Office; UFCC (T Nagar) 301/8 in 94 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 59, Ch.

Jitendra Kumar 112, J Suresh Kumar 46, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 4/63, Rahil Shah 3/83) vs Grand Slam; India Pistons 239/5 in 90 overs (GK Shyam 40, S Guru Raghavendran 95, Rajat Paliwal 44 batting) vs Alwarpet; Young Stars 224/7 in 90 overs (Ganesh Satish 44, J Ajay Chetan 43) vs Sea Hawks; Globe Trotters 177 in 56.5 overs (S Mohamed Ali 40, Harsh Dubey 4/38) vs Vijay 63/3 in 31 overs