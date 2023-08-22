Boopathi, Badrinath slam half-centuries

CHENNAI: Half-centuries from M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar and A Badrinath helped Tamil Nadu U-23 team score 274 for four against Jharkhand on the first day of the warm-up game here on Monday.

Vaishna Kumar scored 81 (93b, 9x4, 2x6), while A Badrinath was unbeaten on 86 (227b, 10x4, 1x6) as the duo added 130 runs in 32.5 overs for the third wicket. At stumps, Tushar Raheja was batting on 29.

BRIEF SCORES: TNCA (U-23) 274/4 in 90 overs (M Mithul Raj 29, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 81, A Badrinath 86 batting, Tushar Raheja 29 batting, Manish 2/63) vs Jharkhand U-23