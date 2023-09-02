Bonmati stands up for Hermoso at UEFA Awards

MONACO: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola won UEFA awards on Thursday for the best men’s player and coach of the year as women’s winners Aitana Bonmati and Sarina Wiegman addressed the recent controversy surronding the kissing row in Spanish soccer federation in their speeches.

Norwegian Haaland beat his team mate Kevin De Bruyne and 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi after helping City win three major trophies, the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup.

England coach Sarina Wiegman took the prize for the Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the Lionesses to this year’s World Cup final and victory in the Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley in April.

Wiegman dedicated her award to the Spain women’s team after the kiss incident involving federation president Luis Rubiales took the spotlight when Spain secured their first Women’s World Cup title.

“This team deserves to be celebrated and listened to,” Wiegman said on Thursday.Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati won the women’s player of the year award.

“I would like to thank Sarina for her words because this is not a good moment in Spanish football,” Bonmati said.

“We have just won the World Cup, but they are talking about other things.”