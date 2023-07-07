Bond we've created is unbreakable: Raina wishes Dhoni on his 42nd b'day

CHENNAI: Cricketer-turned-restauranteur Suresh Raina wished Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

He took to his official Twitter handle and shared a 30-second-long video of their best moments together and wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic. ❤️ #MSDhoni." (sic)

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to Twitter to wish the former captain, calling Dhoni his go-to man since 2009. "My go-to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. see u soon in yellow #respect," he tweeted.

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.see u soon in yellow #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023

MS Dhoni has led Team India to three major ICC trophies -- T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He called time on his international career in August 2020 after playing 90 Tests, 350 one-day internationals, and 98 T20 internationals of India, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 in Tests, 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in ODIs, and 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 in T20Is.