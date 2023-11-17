Bolivia clinch first win of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

LA PAZ: Henry and Ramiro Vaca scored either side of halftime as Bolivia eased to a 2-0 home win over Peru in their FIFA World Cup qualifier here on Thursday

Henry opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he combined with Marcelo Moreno before rifling a left-footed shot from distance into the far corner, reports Xinhua.

Ramiro doubled the advantage by receiving Jaime Arrascaita's pass and taking a steadying touch before beating goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box.

The result marked Bolivia's first win of the campaign and left Peru as the only side in the group without a victory.

"We've taken the first important step by winning this match," Ramiro told reporters after the match. "We were under a lot of pressure after a bad run of results and hopefully we now have something that we can build upon in the next few matches."

Earlier on Thursday, Ecuador held Venezuela to a goalless draw in their qualifier in Maturin.