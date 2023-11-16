Blue eyed boys just a step away from crown

MUMBAI: In the end, it was as if Team India fielded not just a star or two, but a whole galaxy that outshone New Zealand, an otherwise formidable opponent, to roar its way into the World Cup cricket final.

Such was the performance in the semi-final match against the Kiwis before a packed crowd at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai that there seemed to be only three categories of players on the Indian side: good, great, and spectacular.

Take a look at the scorecard and stats: During his relatively brief but impactful stint in the middle, captain Rohit Sharma went about hitting sixers as he is wont to, and setting records of his own in the process. Coming to the crease after the captain’s exit was Virat Kohli, who went on to score his 50th ODI century, the first to reach the milestone. He also became the player with the most runs scored in a single edition of the World Cup.





Shubman Gill had to retire for a while, which brought on Shreyas Iyer, who scored a 67-ball century – the fastest in an ODI World Cup knockout game. The best of the match, however, was reserved for later, when Muhammed Shami took the ball. By the time he returned to the locker room, holding the leather as a prized treasure, he had added seven more scalps to his name.



By the time the match ended, with India winning by 70 runs, it appeared as if the top guns were seeking to outplay not only New Zealand, but each other as well. Now, they are only one step away from the crown.