Blow to KKR|Harshit Rana set to miss most of IPL due to knee injury: Report

The pacer had pulled up after delivering just one over in that game and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup following surgery. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who played one match (against the USA) during India's title-winning campaign.

Rana was on Sunday awarded the Best International Debutant award at the BCCI Naman Awards.

His absence would come as a major setback for three-time IPL champions KKR, who are already grappling with multiple fitness concerns.