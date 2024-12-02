Blockbuster Maharashtra Derby Featuring Puneri Paltan and U Mumba to Set the Tone for Final Leg of PKL Season 11

PUNE: Pune is all set to host the final leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, which commences on December 3 and ends on December 24. Following that, the City will host the season’s playoffs, including the eliminators and semi-final matches, with the final scheduled to be played on December 29.

Puneri Paltan, who have faced a few bumps along the way this season, will hope that the advantage of home fans can spur them on as they begin their final leg campaign with a derby match against their rivals, U Mumba on Tuesday.

At the end of the first two legs, Puneri Paltan is currently fifth in the points table, while U Mumba is placed seventh.

Heading into the all-important Maharashtra derby, Puneri Paltan has played 15 games so far, with seven wins, five defeats, and three draws. The Season 10 champion have managed only one win in their last three games and will be hopeful of building momentum on their home turf. On the other hand, U Mumba has won eight of their 14 games, with five losses and one draw so far.