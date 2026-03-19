Blessing in disguise: Coach Nayar hails Muzarabani signing, eyes KKR's 'fourth star'

Addressing the squad during their first training session at the Eden Gardens, Nayar made a pointed reference to the late replacement of Mustafizur Rahman, welcoming Muzarabani into the fold.

"Blessing, you are a blessing in disguise for us," the 42-year-old former India all-rounder, who has been a longtime part of KKR set up under Gautam Gambhir, said in his opening pep-talk.

Nayar was elevated to head coach ahead of IPL 2026 after KKR parted ways with Chandrakant Pandit following an eighth-place finish last season.

Nayar had also recently taken charge of Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz, who finished last in the five-team 2026 season.