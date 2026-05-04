Bleeding feet to ending Pakistan's 20-year drought: Shoaib’s fairytale title win

There were days when his worn-out shoes had torn soles but he kept on playing, the blisters and oozing blood bearing a testimony of pain he endured for countless hours.

Days when access to a tennis court itself meant waiting for the harsh midday heat, because only then would it be empty enough for someone like him to sneak in a session at Peshawar Club.

On Sunday in Islamabad, that same boy stood as Pakistan's newest tennis champion and only the third in his country's tennis history after Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan.