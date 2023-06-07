Blasters temporarily shuts down women’s team

BENGALURU: In a setback for women’s football in the country, Kerala Blasters on Tuesday temporarily shut down its women’s team owing to “financial crunches” arising out of sanctions imposed on the club after the men’s side walked out of an Indian Super League playoff fixture last season.

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) had imposed a fine of Rs 4 crore on the Blasters after the men’s team walked out of the match against Bengaluru FC on March 3, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri goal from a free kick.

Referee Crystal John did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and the Blasters players had claimed that the goal should not have been allowed as they were not ready. The Blasters forfeited the match after they walked out of the pitch in protest.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women’s team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation,” Kerala Blasters said on Tuesday in a statement.