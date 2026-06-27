Blast in Belfast: Ireland beats India by 34 runs

It was Ireland’s first-ever victory over reigning T20 world champions India in any format, and the hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Chasing 183, India ended up at 148 all out, despite Abhishek Sharma making a 20-ball 49.

India scored 68 in the power play but had lost three wickets. However, Abhishek played a gem, a 20-ball fifty, as wickets tumbled around him, and punished pacer Liam McCarthy for four boundaries in the third over as India breezed ahead. The final nail was thudded on India’s coffin when Arshdeep Singh fell to Matthew Humphreys, leaving the Irish camp in a joyous huddle.