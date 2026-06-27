Blast in Belfast: Ireland beats India by 34 runs

BELFAST: Immaculate Ireland bowlers gnawed on Indian batters’ impatience on a rather pacy pitch with exemplary lengths, etching a historic 34-run victory in the first T20I match here on Friday.
It was Ireland’s first-ever victory over reigning T20 world champions India in any format, and the hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Chasing 183, India ended up at 148 all out, despite Abhishek Sharma making a 20-ball 49.
India scored 68 in the power play but had lost three wickets. However, Abhishek played a gem, a 20-ball fifty, as wickets tumbled around him, and punished pacer Liam McCarthy for four boundaries in the third over as India breezed ahead. The final nail was thudded on India’s coffin when Arshdeep Singh fell to Matthew Humphreys, leaving the Irish camp in a joyous huddle.
Earlier, Indian pacers stuck to hard lengths and preyed on the aggressive tendencies of Ireland batters, limiting them to 182 for nine. Ireland skipper Tucker made a half-century (50, 36 balls) but it was largely a lone hand. However, Delany and George Dockrell added 49 runs between overs 14.3 and 17.1 to take them past 150.
Delany (49) was severe on Prasidh whose lengths went awry in his last over. The powerful right-hander hammered the pacer for 4, 6, 6, 6 in the 16th over to take 27 runs from it. Washington Sundar too gave away 19 runs in his solitary over, and those three overs by him, Prasidh and Axar made a huge difference in the eventual calculation.
Ireland 182/9 (Tucker 50; Delany 49; Rana 3/24) beats India 148 all-out (Abhishek 49; Holland 3/28) by 34 runs