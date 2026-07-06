Bizarre to drop Samson but great to see Sooryavanshi debut: Manjrekar

The 15-year-old made a 10-ball 14 after becoming the youngest Indian to make his international debut surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 when he first played for India back in 1989.

India, however, lost the match on Saturday by four wickets to trail 0-1 in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.

Sooryavanshi's debut came at the expense of T20 World Cup hero Samson as he has struggled to get going on the ongoing tour. Manjrekar said there was no need to leave Samson out for Sooryavanshi as both could have been accommodated.