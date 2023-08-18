Bishnoi shines on tougher scoring day

CHENNAI: Gurugram lad Sunhit Bishnoi’s fine effort of four-under 68 helped him take a one-shot lead in relatively tough conditions on day two of the India Cements Pro Championship being played at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai.

On a blustery day and with tougher pin positions in place there were fewer under-par scores (34) in round two as compared to round one (45). The 22-year-old Bishnoi’s 68 helped him rise from being the overnight joint leader to sole leader at a total of 10-under 134.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (67) occupied second place at nine-under 135 while Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (69) was a further shot back in third place.

Hyderabad’s Mohd Azhar fired the day’s best 66 to be in tied fourth position along with Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta (69) at seven-under 137.

The halfway cut went at one-over 145. Fifty-four professionals made it to the money rounds.

Sunhit Bishnoi (66-68) of the DLF Golf & Country Club continued to impress for the second day running as he earned six birdies at the cost of two bogeys. Bishnoi was on a roll till the 14th hole having picked up six shots courtesy some quality approach shots and chip-putts. He then missed a couple of putts to drop bogeys on the 15th and 18th.

Akshay Sharma (68-67) moved up eight spots from overnight tied 10th as a result of his 67 that featured an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys. Akshay made a 27-feet eagle conversion on the 16th. Sharma landed it within two feet for birdie on the first and also drove the green on the par-4 10th hole to set up a spectacular birdie there.

Mohd Azhar made eight birdies and two bogeys enroute his 66, the day’s best score.