    Bishesh’s ton helps Jharkhand beat Tamil Nadu

    Batting first, Jharkhand scored 281 for eight with Bishesh scoring 126 (130b, 12x4, 4x6). There were useful contributions from Rohit Kumar (43) and Durgesh Kumar (32). In reply, TN was bowled out for 214 with captain RS Ambrish’s valiant 131 (104b, 20x4, 4x6) going in vain.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2024 2:20 PM GMT
    (L-R) RS Ambrish, Bishesh Dutta

    CHENNAI: Riding on skipper Bishesh Dutta’s century, Jharkhand U-19 earned a 67-run win over Tamil Nadu in the men’s ODI triangular practice match at Wyre Sports Park Ground, Tiruppur on Monday.

    Brief scores: Jharkhand (U-19) 281/8 in 50 overs (Bishesh Dutta 126, Rohit Kumar 43, Durgesh Kumar 32) bt Tamil Nadu (U-19) 214 in 35.4 overs (RS Ambrish 131)

    Tamil NaduJharkhandCricket
    DTNEXT Bureau

