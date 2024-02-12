Binura Fernando comes in for injured Dushmantha Chameera for Afghan T20Is

SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka have brought in left-arm fast bowler Binura Fernando in place of the injured Dushmantha Chameera for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The 16-member squad is otherwise unchanged from the one that faced Zimbabwe last month.

Chameera has been out of action since injuring his left quadricep in the first ODI against Afghanistan, which Sri Lanka had won by 42 runs. At 6ft 7in, his replacement Binura is a rare breed as far as quick bowlers go, but his time with the Sri Lankan national side has been punctuated too by injury lay-offs.

Binura had last played for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup game against Australia in October 2022, but was forced off after just five deliveries with a hamstring injury. But since regaining fitness, he has made a significant impression on the franchise circuit during stints with Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10, respectively.

Binura will be part of a seam quartet that also includes Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana. The spin-bowling department, meanwhile, will be led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, with Akila Dananjaya as back-up. The ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis, and the offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva, are also available as spin options.

The batting unit, though, takes on a familiar flavour, with Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka all included in the squad.

The three-match T20I series gets underway on February 17, with the second and third games scheduled to be played on February 19 and 21, respectively. All matches will be staged in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka (vice-capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama