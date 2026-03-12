Bim10: ICC suspends player, two top officials on corruption charges

Besides Searles, the ICC has suspended Titans team owner Chitranjan Rathod and team official Trevon Griffith from all cricket.

Bim10 was a fast-paced 10-over per innings tournament that featured six teams -- Voyagers, Guardians, Titans, Settlers, Warriors, and Pelicans.

The tournament, which was last held in 2023-24, falls under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies (CWI) anti-corruption code and the charges were brought by the ICC and CWI under their respective anti-corruption codes.