BigRock Motorsports secures victory in Indian Supercross Racing League's Ahmedabad leg

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) received an overwhelming response in the economic hub of Gujarat, as the city played host to a thrilling race attended by the Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, alongside distinguished political and business figures on Sunday. The BigRock Motorsports team dominated the track, showcasing exceptional skill and determination.

In a spectacular display of talent, Matt Moss, star athlete of BigRock Motorsports riding the Kawasaki secured first place in the 450cc international race, thrilling the Ahmedabad crowd. Reid Taylor also from BigRock Motorsport riding the Kawasaki led the 250 cc international race, while Ben Prasit Hallgren of Mohite's Racing riding the Kawasaki won the 250 cc India Asia Mix category, surprising everyone with their outstanding performance.

Team BigRock Motorsport celebrated a resounding victory in Ahmedabad, and emerged as the frontrunners of the combined races at the ISRL, a groundbreaking franchise-based Supercross competition held at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad. The electrifying race drew a cheering crowd of over 10,000 attendees, exceeding the maximum stadium capacity by 500.

Addressing the inaugural race, Bhupendra Patel, said, "Today, as we witness the thrilling Supercross event in Ahmedabad, we celebrate the embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a vibrant sports ecosystem. Gujarat is honoured to host the Indian Supercross Racing League, showcasing our commitment to sportsmanship and excellence. This event ignites passion, inspires champions, and elevates Gujarat's global standing in motorsports. With our rich sports legacy and dedicated sports policy, we aim to nurture talent and promote sports across all levels."

Veer Patel, Managing Director of Lilleria Group and Co-Founder of ISRL, said, "I am grateful to CM Bhupendra Patel and the Gujarat Sports Ministry for their invaluable support in promoting motorsport. Their visionary leadership ensured the success of this event. The passion and energy in Ahmedabad was absolutely incredible! The crowd's enthusiasm was unmatched and it only solidified our vision of establishing India as a global hub for Supercross. As we look ahead to the grand finale, we are incredibly excited to deliver an exceptional experience for our fans. We are confident that we can provide an unforgettable event that will leave everyone buzzing with excitement."

The second race of Season One, held at Ahmedabad, displayed an impressive line-up of international champions and emerging Indian stars across four categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and the fiercely competitive 85cc junior class. With top riders from around the world converging in India, the series will serve as the ultimate proving ground for global Supercross supremacy. The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels.