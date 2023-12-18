Big win for Tamil Nadu over Vidarbha

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a thumping eight-wicket win over Vidarbha on the second day of the fourth round of the Elite Group D of the Men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Guwahati on Sunday.

Off-spinner and skipper J Hemchudeshan took five wickets for 31 runs, his third fifer of the tournament, in the second innings to bundle out Vidarbha for 79. Left-arm spinner BK Kishore complemented him well taking three for 17. Set to chase a target of 33, TN got there in seven overs losing two wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 162 & 79 in 45.3 overs (J Hemchudeshan 5/31, BK Kishore 3/17) lost to Tamil Nadu 209 in 83 overs (Soumodeep Arvind Manna 47, V Shavin 55, Sparsh Borkar 3/56) & 35/2 in seven overs. Points: Tamil Nadu 6 (15), Vidarbha 0 (10)