Big win for Karnataka

CHENNAI: Karnataka earned a huge 139-run win over Tamil Nadu on the fourth day of the third round of the P Ramachandra Rao Trophy for South Zone men’s U-25 match at Alur (3), Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Set to chase 238, Tamil Nadu was dismissed for 98 with the home team skipper and left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (6/30) doing the damage. He finished with a match haul of 10 for 190.

Brief scores: Karnataka 363 & 268 in 76 overs (LR Chetan 41, BN Yashwant 34, Krishiv Bajaj 36, Lochan Gowda 34, Shubhang Hegde 68*, TD Lokesh Raj 3/71, B Aaditya 3/81, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/48) bt Tamil Nadu 394 & 98 in 36 overs (Tushar Raheja 39, Shubhang Hegde 6/30)