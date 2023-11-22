Big victory for New Star over LMCC

CHENNAI: New Star CC earned a thumping 158-run win over LMCC in the second division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

New Star’s A Mohammed Ghouse struck an unbeaten 78 to help his team score 212 in 24.1 overs. In reply, LMCC could manage only 54 in 18.5 overs as A Gangadharan (4/16) and S Rajkumar (3/9) shared seven wickets between them.

In a third division match, Master Blaster CC defeated Mailam Engineering College by seven wickets with S Sivabalan playing a match-winning role with both bat and ball.

Brief scores: I division: SRTCA 124/8 in 25 overs (R Vimal Chandar 44, J Rajasekar 4/16) bt Karna CC 111 in 19.1 overs (K Kumaran 30, R Vimal Chandar 4/19, K Sathish Kumar 3/23); New Yg.Indian CC 196/6 in 25 overs (M Jayachandran 90, S Sathish Kumar 37, D Mohan Raj 30) bt Sachin Brothers CC 105 in 17.5 overs (M Dinesh Kumar 3/25, M Nandalala 3/32); New Star CC 212 in 24.1 overs (A Mohammed Ghouse 78*, K Vijayakumar 36, K Jayanth 3/27) bt LMCC 54 in 18.5 overs (A Gangadharan 4/16, S Rajkumar 3/9)

III division: Mailam Engg. College 85 in 21.4 overs (S Sivabalan 4/17) lost to Master Blaster CC 86/3 in 15.3 overs (S Sivabalan 35*)