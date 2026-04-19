Big big loss: CSK hit by Mhatre injury

The 18-year-old, who came in as an impact substitute, appeared in visible discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run, requiring on-field treatment during CSK's 10-run loss to SRH here on Saturday.

"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," batting coach Mike Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

The Australian added that Mhatre will undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury, with the recovery timeline remaining uncertain, although a hamstring tear can take up to six months to heal depending on its severity.