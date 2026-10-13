Bhuvneshwar's recall is reward for his success, he never chased that reward: Ashwin

Bhuvneshwar's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning next week, was among the major talking points following the selection announcement.

Former India off-spinner Ashwin felt the experienced pacer concentrated on his responsibilities rather than worrying about the rewards that could follow his performances.

"I have a feeling that Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't even thought about a comeback. I think this will be his mantra for success. And when I'm watching him from afar, I have also experienced this myself, he has gone on his own journey," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He has focused on doing well, bowling well with the new ball and performing for RCB. Whatever he could do, he did it. His recall is the reward for his success. He never chased that reward; he simply did his job and success followed," he added.