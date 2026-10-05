Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead India at Hong Kong Sixes 2026

The other members of the Indian team are Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

Save Shashank, all others have played for India.

The squad brings together a mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability and specialist bowling to one of cricket’s fastest and most entertaining formats.

With only six players on the field, the Hong Kong Sixes is a format where there is little room to settle in.

Bhuvneshwar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Krunal Pandya provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder.

Nitish Rana adds aggressive stroke play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia bring proven finishing ability.

Rahul Tripathi adds attacking intent, with T. Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.