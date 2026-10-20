Bhavina, Sonalben win bronze in Asian Para Games TT

Bhavina lost her Class 4-5 semifinal to China's eight-time Paralympic champion Zhang Bian 0-3, while Sonalben too went down in straight games to three-time Paralympic medallist South Korea's Jiyu Yoon in the Class 3 semifinals.

Bhavina, a former Paralympic silver-medallist, went down 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 to end with a second successive bronze at the mega-event.

She had won a silver in the 2018 edition of the Games. The 40-year-old Bian was a silver medallist at the previous Asian Para Games.