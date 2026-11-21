Seam-bowling all-rounder Anaadi Tagde has been named vice-captain for the series, which will serve as preparation for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in January 2027.

The first two matches will be played in Vadodara, while Surat will host the remaining three.

The second T20 will be held on November 28, followed by matches on December 1, 3 and 6.

India U-19 squad: Bhavika Ahire (C, wk), Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mehek Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awsare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chawan (wk), Samaira Ravghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, Anaadi Tagde (vc) and Palak Singh.