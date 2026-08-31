Bhavani Devi headlines India's 20-member fencing squad for Asian Games

Bhavani will return to action in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after competing at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships earlier this year.

All selected athletes will assemble at the NIS Patiala for a national preparatory camp starting Tuesday till September 15 before departing directly for Aichi-Nagoya on September 16 for the final pre-competition acclimatisation.

The contingent was finalised by the Fencing Association of India (FAI) selection committee based on national rankings and performances across major international competitions this year such as the Asian Senior Fencing Championships, the World Fencing Championships, and the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

The squad features strong players across all sections.

In Epee, Taniksha Khatri and Prachi will anchor the women's contingent after their standout gold and bronze medal performances at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

Karan Singh Gurjar's gold-medal-winning run in men's Sabre at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships strengthens India's podium prospects in the discipline, while Tejas Patil earns his place in men's Foil following a historic bronze medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships -- marking the first time an Indian fencer clinched a senior medal in the Foil category at the competition.