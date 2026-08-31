Bhavani Devi headlines India's 20-member fencing squad for Asian Games

NEW DELHI: Olympian C A Bhavani Devi will headline India's 20-member fencing squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan after returning to competitive action following a two-month layoff.
Bhavani will return to action in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after competing at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships earlier this year.
All selected athletes will assemble at the NIS Patiala for a national preparatory camp starting Tuesday till September 15 before departing directly for Aichi-Nagoya on September 16 for the final pre-competition acclimatisation.
The contingent was finalised by the Fencing Association of India (FAI) selection committee based on national rankings and performances across major international competitions this year such as the Asian Senior Fencing Championships, the World Fencing Championships, and the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.
The squad features strong players across all sections.
In Epee, Taniksha Khatri and Prachi will anchor the women's contingent after their standout gold and bronze medal performances at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.
Karan Singh Gurjar's gold-medal-winning run in men's Sabre at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships strengthens India's podium prospects in the discipline, while Tejas Patil earns his place in men's Foil following a historic bronze medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships -- marking the first time an Indian fencer clinched a senior medal in the Foil category at the competition.
FAI secretary general Rajeev Mehta expressed confidence in the contingent's preparation and potential.
"Our fencers have demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience on the international stage over the past few years. The selection of this squad reflects our absolute best talent across all three disciplines - Foil, Epee, and Sabre," he said.
Bhavani Devi's return, alongside historic international performances by Tejas Patil, Taniksha Khatri, Prachi, and Karan Singh Gurjar, makes this one of the strongest Indian fencing contingents ever assembled.
"The preparatory camp at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala starting tomorrow is designed to sharpen their skills, build tactical endurance, and forge strong team chemistry before they embark on their journey to Aichi-Nagoya on 16th September."
Indian Fencing squad:
Men: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil.
Women: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom.
Women: Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Mitva Chaudhari, Yashkeerat Kaur, Hayer.
Men: Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi K P, Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar.
Women: Bhavani Devi C A, Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin J S, Shruti Joshi.