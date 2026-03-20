Bharat sir has been adding a lot of value to our bowling: Rishabh Pant

"When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him." On being the most fun-loving person in the dressing room, Pant said it helps lighten the team environment, especially in stressful situations.

"I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other's company, you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment.

If you carry too much stress and don't enjoy yourself, sometimes you won't be able to give your best. "You don't want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn't stop enjoying the game and having fun.

I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier." The franchise enters the new season with renewed ambitions under Pant and head coach Justin Langer, having had an inconsistent run since its debut in 2022.