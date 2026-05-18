Bharat Singh Chauhan re-elected as Commonwealth Chess Association Chairman

The elections were held during the Annual General Body Meeting of the Commonwealth Chess Association in Wasakaduwa, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

"Mr. Chauhan's re-election reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his visionary leadership and longstanding dedication towards strengthening and promoting chess across the Commonwealth nations," stated a press release from the CCA.

The 68-year-old Chauhan has previously served as the secretary of the All India Chess Federation (AICF). He is currently the Chairman of the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) Advisory Board and also the Deputy President of the Asian Chess Federation (ACF).