BGT: SCG track deemed 'satisfactory', other pitches rated 'very good' by ICC

SYDNEY: Four out of five pitches used in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia have been rated 'very good' by the ICC, which found the track for the fifth and final game in Sydney to be 'satisfactory'.

The marquee five-match series ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts, who regained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after a decade and also qualified for the World Test Championship final in June against South Africa.

"The pitches at Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Gabba and Melbourne Cricket Ground – the venues for the first four Tests – were rated as 'very good'," the ICC said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the surface for the final Test in Sydney received a 'satisfactory', the second-highest rating on ICC's scale," it added.

The traditionally batting-friendly pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground favoured bowlers this time. Batters from both the teams struggled for the majority of the Test which ended in two and half days.

"We encourage pitches that bring out the unique characteristics of that venue and this has long been a feature of Australian cricket," Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach said in a media release while reacting to the ICC's ratings.

"We don't look to prepare wickets that favour the home side or suit our situation in a series. What we seek is a good contest between bat and ball and pitches that are likely to produce a result.

"Weather obviously plays a significant part in preparation and we know that even our most skilled curators are challenged at times by adverse weather," he added.

The Sydney track had a green top with variable bounce on offer and as many as 26 wickets fell on the first two days while four Indians and as many Australians were dismissed on day three as bowlers largely dominated the proceedings.

"The SCG has been striving to bring out their unique characteristics of early pace and bounce before the pitch wears and spins," Roach said.

"This year was a step in the right direction to achieving this which provided an exciting finish to the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and bodes well for the Ashes summer in 2025-26," he added.

There was some debate around the SCG track after a few former players, including Indian great Sunil Gavaskar, called it "not ideal". However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had termed it as "spicy" but overall good for Test cricket.

"The series also emphasised the benefits of playing first-class cricket at major venues," Roach said.

"It allows our curators to become more familiar with the different challenges that go into preparing wickets in different weather conditions, and also allows players to enter the Test team familiar with the conditions they will confront," he added.

In 2023, the ICC revamped its pitch rating system, reducing it from six categories to four – very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit.