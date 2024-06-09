BFI ropes in Scott Flemming as new India coach

CHENNAI: The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) successfully conducted its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) in Chennai, where it was announced that BFI will inaugurate its new administration office in Delhi in the first week of August 2024.

The panel added that renowned NBA coach Scott Flemming has been roped in to enhance the coaching infrastructure of Indian basketball. Scott’s been assigned the task of helping the national side grow in terms of Asian and Olympic level competition. A year-long national sports camp will also be established at the National Sports Center in Chennai to provide comprehensive training for athletes.

The meeting also announced the introduction of the Talent Reach Wing (TRW), which will aim at scouting new talents. The BFI will also establish two national sports academies, each accommodating at least 60 players who will get full scholarships.