Bezzecchi wins inaugural Indian MotoGP

NOIDA: Marco Bezzecchi became the first MotoGP rider to win the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India riding Mooney VR46 Racing Team to the top of the podium at the Buddh International Circuit on Sunday.

When the race began, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac raced off into the lead at the cautious Turn 1. Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, also leaving Bezzecchi to the third place.

Bezzecchi, however, regained his top spot. First, overtaking Bagnaia to claim second place and then raced into the lead when an error at Turn 4 sent Martin wide.

Thereafter, Bezzecchi left the pack way behind to fight for the remaining two places on the podium. Bezzecchi was completely unaware of the drama that unfolded behind him. He eventually took the chequered flag eight seconds before the pack.

Bezzecchi loved everything about India. The track and the fans. Commenting on the fans he said, “I really liked this place the day I landed. I like to celebrate with the fans, I would like to give my heart to the fans. In this part of the world, they are very loud, and I really like to hear the crowd. They enjoyed it, of course and next year they will have even more fun. So, for me it was fantastic.”

The fight for the second place was filled with drama, action, tragedy, suspense and then ended with a nail-biting climax.

It started first between Bagnaia and Martin. The battle between the two lasted for about 13 laps before Bagnaia, leading over Martin in the second spot, crashed out at Turn 4, his third of the season.