Beyond the board: Uncertain path awaits young chess champ Sharvaanica

CHENNAI: The outside world sees chess in black and white, both literally and figuratively; one that requires only the board and pieces. What often escapes their attention are the names of companies emblazoned on the players’ overcoats during tournaments. The ‘silver’ that they pay for sporting their logos is what helps fuel a player’s rise through the ranks, from a mere participant to competitor, challenger, and finally, champion.

That is what Sharvaanica AS misses. Aged just nine, she has talent and hunger, and has already announced her potential to the world by securing 2,000 Elo points. She was the youngest female player in the country to break that Elo milestone.

However, as the family from Ariyalur is painfully realising, talent can carry one only to a point; after that, it is all about specialised coaching, experts who can script specific strategies for opponents, and travelling across the world to compete in top-tier tournaments.

All that requires money. A lot of it.

sharvaanica and sister Ratshikaa

Elo ratings serve as the benchmark in chess. The more tournaments a player takes part and the better they perform, the higher their rating climbs, along with the opportunity to achieve coveted titles like International Master and Grandmaster. But, while victories fetch them points, they lose them for poor shows.

The high of ending 2024 with a rating of 2,030 vanished within days, as Sharvaanica’s fortunes took a downturn at the First Kuwait International Chess Festival Masters Open 2025 during the first weeks of January. There, she finished 16th in the Masters and Rapid events and 14th in Blitz, and lost nearly 100 points.

Ahead of the tournament, the family faced significant challenges securing visas, which arrived only just before the event. At the last minute, they scrambled to arrange the necessary funds for travel.

“We had a long flight and couldn’t manage to get any food on the plane. We landed in the morning, and the tournament began the very same day. The time zone differences, the new environment, sometimes even language barriers—all of these factors play a role. Sometimes, they take a toll on Sharvaanica’s performance,” said her mother Anburoja to DT Next.

sharvaanic with mother

Right from childhood, she was known for winning every tournament she entered. But now on the doorsteps of the elite league, it is clear that Sharvaanica needs more coaching, tailored analysis of opponents, and strategic preparation to fulfil her potential.

That means support, or, in simpler terms, a lot of money. Her mother Anburoja used to earn on the side as a tuition teacher, but had to sacrifice it to travel with the child for tournaments. Sharvaanica’s elder sister Ratshikaa, who is preparing to enter her final year of school, is planning to work part-time after her exams to help fund her younger sibling’s chess dreams.

Sharvaanica has been training at the Hatsun Chess Academy, where she is currently in group sessions. “Chess coaching has evolved significantly,” Anburoja said. “There are now specialists for every aspect of a player’s development. I really wish we could find a good coach who can work with Sharvaanica one-on-one.”

Now, the family finds itself at the crossroads. The way forward requires careful planning about which tournaments to take part in and strategies while Sharvaanica faces Grandmasters and other higher-ranked opponents in international open tournaments.

“We haven’t participated in many local tournaments lately because Sharvaanica has already crossed 2000 Elo rating. As per the rules, she stands to gain only three Elo points if she wins against a lower-rated opponent. But if she draws or loses, she could lose 30 to 36 points. That’s one of the main reasons we are focusing on European tournaments,” Anburoja explained.

To put this in perspective, one may look at the schedule of reigning World Champion D Gukesh, who competes in over 250 games each year. In contrast, Sharvaanica, participated in just three international tournaments over the course of the past 12 months. “If we’re limited to only five or six international events, we’re uncertain how to move forward in helping her progress in her career,” said the mother.

Living 310 km from Chennai, which has emerged as the hub for chess in India, has not helped either. Sharvaanica and Anburoja often stop by the city only to catch flights to their next tournament destination.

“Some of the most prominent names in chess in recent years come from Chennai. They get to meet at events, network with various people and arbiters. I believe that helps them a lot. They support each other. But for us, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to visit Chennai regularly, let alone connect with high-profile individuals,” said Anburoja.

At present, Sharvaanica’s focus is on honing her skills, with Hatsun working to ensure that she gains access to more international competitions starting in February. Despite the financial challenges, the family remains committed to making every tournament count. They can’t afford another disappointment like the Kuwait Chess Festival, where Sharvaanica lost valuable points.

Anburoja said she is focused on ensuring Sharvaanica stands out. “I’m doing my best to make sure Sharvaanica doesn’t just become one of the many,” she said. “She needs to keep her individuality, or all our hard work could be for nothing.

“We’ve brought her this far, but the path ahead remains unclear,” she added.