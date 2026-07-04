Beyond Messi: Why France's Kylian Mbappe is the ultimate World Cup force

That’s none other than the 27-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Maybe in terms of sheer talent, one could argue that there’s Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, the phenomenon or Lionel Messi. But the truth is, Mbappe is both statistically and on the field, much more influential

As Ronaldo himself said, “His playing style reminds me of myself at my peak. He is one of the greatest players in football today and a natural heir to the legends of the game.”

Across just three World Cup campaigns, the French star has scored 18 goals, assisted four times, and spearheaded the European side to a dominant campaign in 2018, when it breezed past Argentina, Uruguay and Croatia.

In the next World Cup, he ensured that France was yet again in the final, with eight goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick that single-handedly kept his side alive against Argentina. With Mbappe on the pitch, Didier Deschamps’ side has won 15 games, drawn twice and just a solitary loss (0-1 vs Tunisia).