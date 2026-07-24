Beyond just talent: Inside Abhinandh’s mindset shift

One small yet effective shift has brought about an effervescent change, as the youngster started the tournament for Goa Challengers with five wins on the trot before two losses, against Omar Assar and Manav Thakkar. It isn’t a one-size fits all change either, as Abhinandh reveals.

“Last year, I started well but then I couldn’t convert my matches – in the semis and final. We ended up winning, though. This year, I’m trying to rebuild my own game, step-by-step. It has gone well this year; I’ve stayed unbeaten, with 3-0, 2-1, 2-1 and 3-0. My skill level has improved. But mainly, it is the shift in mentality. I’m more stable now,” he adds.

For the 18-year-old, the opportunity to test himself against some of the biggest names in the sport is in itself, a huge blessing and honour.

“You are playing in front of a packed crowd and on television, drawing more eyeballs. Playing against foreigners helps in shaping a young player’s career. I’m getting to know where I’m good at, and where I’m bad at. It is a 20-day league, so you get to interact with the teammates, like this year it was Bernie [Bernadette] and Alvaro [Robles],” the youngster said.

“And to everyone around me in the Goa side, including team coaches and teammates. It has been a great season thus far, and I hope it stays the same,” he added.

Away from the court, Abhinandh is like any other teenager in the country, spending his free time watching anime. His favourite is Baki Hanma, a Japanese Manga series where a teenager trains and tests his fighting skills against different opponents. Not too different to what Abhinandh is doing on the court.

“Yeah, TT is life, everything revolves around it. I started playing the sport when I was five, and that’s the only thing I have ever known. I keep thinking about my game, ‘Oh, if I do this, will it improve my game?’ When I’m outside the court, I keep thinking about the sport and when I’m on the board, I just keep working on it to win.”

So, out of all sports, why Table Tennis in the first place? Turns out, the reason was far more ordinary than one could imagine.

“Dad actually wanted me to play one sport, and he loved cricket. But he also wanted me to pick up an individual sport, and that’s how table tennis came by,” the youngster chuckles.