Beyond coaching: Super Kings Academy’s blueprint on grassroot cricket

At the adjoining ground, a coach is locked into the action, calling out instructions to a batter on his shot selection. Four nets are buzzing, bowlers are warming up, and batters are preparing to launch the ball into the floodlights, with parents seated patiently watching the action unfold closely. Some are even shouting instructions to their kids.

Amidst all this chaos, SKA’s global head coach, Sriram Krishnamurthy, walks in to have a chat with one of the many coaches before turning his attention towards a six-year-old wicketkeeper, who has been quite chatty.

"We [at SKA] view cricket as an alternative form of education. While our technical, tactical, physical, and mental curriculum is uniform, we are fundamentally a values-driven organization,” Sriram tells DT Next.

But for that philosophy to travel across geographies and cultures, it has to begin with the people delivering it. Sriram's own role reflects that approach: much of his responsibility lies not in coaching individual youngsters, but in developing the coaches who work with them.