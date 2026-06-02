Beyond boundaries: Teenage hero Sooryavanshi to be focus of IIM Indore study on child prodigies

To explore how early fame and the pressures brings impact on the future of child prodigies, the IIM Indore will conduct a study focusing on the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, a top official of the business school said on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi topped the list of highest run-scorers in the just concluded IPL season, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at an impressive strike rate of 237.30. The teenager was named the T20 league's Most Valuable Player and also won the Orange Cap after scoring a century and five half-centuries.