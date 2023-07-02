Beth's unbeaten 61 guided Australia 4-wicket victory in a T20I thriller

BIRMINGHAM: With Beth Mooney's brilliant knock of unbeaten 61 off 47, Australia edged passed England to register a four-wicket victory in the first T20I match at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Chasing a total of 154, Australia lost their first wicket early, however, their opener Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath scored runs at a fast pace. McGrath was dismissed by Ecclestone at 40 off 29 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner assisted Mooney, she scored 31 off 23 balls before getting out by Sarah Glenn.

After Gardner, Australia lost Grace Harris in the next bowl. The match became interesting with wickets falling from the other end.

In the last over, Australia needed 11 runs and the Aussies achieved it on the penultimate ball.

Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took equal two-two wickets for England.

Australia after winning the toss, put the England side to bat. The host lost early wickets as Danielle Wyatt and Alice Capsey were dismissed in 5 overs at 7 and 3 respectively. Watt was bowled by Megan Schutt while Capsey got run out by Darcie Brown.

However, opener Sophia Dunkley held a wicket from one end. She scored 56 off 49 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt also went back cheaply at 7 after Jonaseen dismissed her. Heather Knight provided support to Dunkley. She scored 29 off 22 balls before giving her wicket to Tahila McGrath.

Amy Jones joined the party in the end and struck explosive 40* off 21 balls. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowler for Australia. She took three scalps by conceding 25 runs. Schutt picked two wickets and McGrath took one wicket.

Brief scores: England Women 153/7 (Sophia Dunkley 56, Amy Jones 40*, Jess Jonassen 3/25) vs Australia Women 154 (Beth Mooney 61*, Tahlia McGrath 40, Sophie Ecclestone 2/24).