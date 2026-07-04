Bethell stars as England beat India by four wickets to take 1-0 lead in T20I series

The opening match was washed out.

Bethell smashed five sixes and five fours in his 46-ball knock as England chased down the target of 191 in 19 overs.

England were jolted early when India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed both openers -- Phil Salt and Jos Buttler -- for ducks in a sensational opening spell.

However, Harry Brook (39), Bethell and Tom Banton (39) rebuilt the innings through crucial partnerships before steering the hosts to victory.