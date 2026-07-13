Best is yet to come, says first female Test centurion at Lord's Yastika Bhatia

Bhatia struck 113 off 158 before India declared their second innings at the stroke of tea on day three, setting hosts England a massive 457-run target.

"It's unbelievable (to become first woman cricketer to score a 100 at Lord's) because six months ago I was in a very different place and if you would have told me that I would have my name in the honours board I wouldn't have believed it," Bhatia said after the third day's play.

"The best is yet come, I have always believed that. But so far it's really good and I enjoyed my time in the middle. It's just the beginning, a lot more to come and I am looking forward to that," he added.