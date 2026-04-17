Bernardo Silva confirms Manchester City exit

The Portugal international is one of the most decorated players in City’s history, winning 15 major trophies including six Premier Leagues and the Champions League.



“When I arrived 9 years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things. This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for,” Bernardo confirmed on Instagram.



“What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart,” Bernardo wrote in a letter to City fans on Thursday.

