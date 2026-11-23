Starting the day at 119 for two, New Zealand finished their second innings at 239 for five before the two captains decided to shake hands.

The draw further dented India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final as their points percentage dropped to 50 from 51.52, although they remained fourth in the table. New Zealand also slipped from second to third, with a points percentage of 66.67.

South Africa remained at the top of the WTC table with a points percentage of 75, while Australia climbed to second place with 69.23.

A significant breeze was blowing and there was some cloud cover through the day, but the pitch had no demons to trouble batters playing an ultra-defensive game. The New Zealand batters could play through the line of the deliveries and defend without having to worry about uneven bounce.

Mitchell (49 not out off 187 balls) and Phillips (26 not out off 126 balls), two accomplished white-ball batters, displayed a different facet of their game, showcasing their defensive technique as Shubman Gill rotated his bowlers without much success.

The extent of the Black Caps' defensive approach was evident from the numbers: they faced 75 overs on the day and scored only 120 runs.

Their only intent was to play out time. Off-spinner Washington Sundar (1/64 in 34 overs) troubled the hosts to some extent. He got the drift while bowling into the wind from the Don Neely Scoreboard end (southern end) and also removed the stodgy Devon Conway (65 off 165 balls) after a steady 72-run stand with Rachin Ravindra (37 off 129 balls).

Having started the day 233 runs behind and looking to avoid an innings defeat, Conway and Ravindra were more intent on playing out time on a pitch that had shown no signs of deterioration.

Washington drew Conway forward, but the ball bounced a tad more than expected. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant anticipated the bat-pad catch well and took it while diving forward.

However, the basic problem with Washington's bowling is that he is not a big turner of the ball like Muttiah Muralitharan, who could take the pitch out of the equation. Nor does he possess a doosra like Harbhajan Singh or a carrom ball like Ravichandran Ashwin. He is a good bowler on rank turners but can be less effective on unhelpful tracks.

Prasidh Krishna (2/23 in 19 overs), who had come in for considerable criticism for his poor lengths in the first innings, bowled slightly short of a length on the fourth-stump line, cramping Ravindra, who was lining up for a square cut but ended up playing a shot somewhere between a jab and a push.