Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday

PUNE : One of the top contenders,Bengaluru Smashers will open their campaign in the second tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 against U Mumba TT, spearheaded by top international stars Aruna Qadari and Lily Zhang, at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Friday.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017 and will look to achieve success in its fourth season as well.

Bengaluru Smashers come into the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 with a strong contingent spearheaded by star Indian paddler Manika Batra. The World No.35 believes her franchise has a great combination of players and will give their best.

"I am really excited to play in the UTT this season. There are a lot of new faces in Season 4 and it will be a thrilling experience to play with them. Bengaluru Smashers will give their best in every tie," commented Manika.

Besides Manika, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra will also look to make an impact in the tie. The franchise has also roped in international stars Natalia Bajor and Kirill Gerassimenko, who are known for their tactical brilliance and could prove to be the key to Bengaluru's success.

On the other hand, U Mumba TT, known for their exceptional performances in the past seasons, is ready to make a statement once again. They have a seasoned paddler in African champion Aruna Quadri (WR 18), who is also the highest-ranked player in UTT Season 4 and will look to make a massive impact in the league.

Lily Zhang is another international player in the squad, while Manav Thakkar and Mouma Das are the star Indian attractions in the franchise. Youngsters Diya Chitale and Sudhanshu Grover will also look to stamp their presence in the league with some big victories.

"I am super excited to be here in India again and play some really good table tennis. I played here in Season 2 and it feels great UTT is back again this time with new faces. The team spirit and environment in my franchise is really good and I am looking forward to our first match," stated Zhang ahead of the tie.