Bengaluru FC to face Sporting Club Delhi in ISL season opener

Built on fan feedback, the 2026-27 season will place a strong emphasis on weekend football, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches (68%) scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, the organisers said in a press release.

The 13 participating clubs for the season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

The 2026-27 campaign will bring several new fixtures and destinations to the ISL calendar. Churchill Brothers' meeting with FC Goa on December 13 at the Fatorda Stadium will mark the first-ever ISL Goa Derby, adding a new local rivalry to the competition.