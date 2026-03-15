Bengaluru boy pays golden tribute to late mom

With a leap of 8.21m, he set a new indoor national record and moved to third on the all-time list of Indian long jumpers, behind Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m) and Murali Sreeshankar (8.41m).

Lokesh, who is enrolled at Tarleton State University, set an indoor national record of 8.21m on his way to clinching the top podium spot in the fourth attempt of the final.

Lokesh finished ahead of De'Aundre Ward of the University of Southern Mississippi, who leapt 8.20m to claim the second spot, and Tafadzwa Chikomba of Kansas State University, who finished third with a jump of 8.15m.

"I'm grateful to God because I know nothing is possible without Him and of course my family back home (in Bengaluru) and my coach, who is my family here," Lokesh told The Stride Report after the achievement, which made him only the fourth Indian after Mohinder Singh Gill, Vikas Gowda and Tejaswin Shankar to win the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Indian athlete was placed fifth at the NCAA Outdoors at a young age.