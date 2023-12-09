Bengali industry’s favourite on screen pair Prosenjit-Rituparna join hands for the 50th time

CHENNAI: Marking a defining moment in their careers spanning over decades, Bengali film industry star Prosenjit Chatterjee has been paired opposite Rituparna Sengupta in their 50th movie, titled Ajogya, directed by Kaushik Ganguly. Both actors said they are upbeat about the narrative of the film and how their characters shaped up, but they are not ready to speak about the storyline.

“This is the 50th film we are working together. It required a filmmaker of Kaushik Ganguly’s calibre. I am sure the storyline will be liked by the audience and the film will do well at the box office,” Chatterjee said after the first poster of Ajogya was unveiled on Thursday. At least six of the films directed by Ganguly won national awards.

“We cannot speak about the storyline but definitely the audience will love the chemistry among us again. They will not feel let down,” said Sengupta who won the best actress national award for Dahan (1998), directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Sengupta had earlier been paired with Chatterjee in Praktan by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy in 2016 – a good 15 years after working together in a string of potboilers in the 1990s-early 2000 – including the blockbuster Sasurbari Zindabad (2000). Their first film together was Nagpanchami which was released in 1994.

The duo appeared in Dristikone by Ganguly in 2018. After making Dristikone, Ganguly had said that in his film, the pair does not carry the superstar’s baggage.