Bengal thrash Delhi by nine wickets to begin Ranji Trophy campaign on winning note

Badoni, who held the Delhi innings together, found some support from Rawat as the pair attempted to rebuild after early setbacks. However, Bengal's disciplined bowling prevented Delhi from setting a challenging target.

Delhi had lost their first three wickets for 59 before Badoni and Rawat steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Rawat was dismissed for 39 by Aamir Gani, while Yash Dhull contributed 22 before falling to Sumanta Gupta.

Badoni continued to resist, but his dismissal for 85, caught by Abhimanyu Easwaran off Pradipta Pramanik, left Delhi struggling at 213 for six. Dev Lakra (13) and Hrithik Shokeen (8) were dismissed in quick succession, while Divij Mehra struck 21 off 28 balls to offer some late resistance. Navdeep Saini remained unbeaten on 20.