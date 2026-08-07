Bengal CM assures AIFF of full support to host India-Brazil match: Chaubey

"I met the Honourable Chief Minister a few days ago. I briefed him about the SOPs and the requirements to host a match of this stature. He assured me that several departments and ministries from the Government of West Bengal will assist and cooperate to ensure AIFF organizes this match well and according to FIFA protocol," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey told PTI.

Asked if the AIFF was concerned after the chaos at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium during Messi's visit, Chaubey said hosting a FIFA international was vastly different from organising a celebrity event.

"It was not a football match, it was more of an exhibition of an individual, of course he is the world's greatest footballer. But a football match is different and must be organised under the standard operating procedures of FIFA and AFC. The competition departments and several other departments are involved. God willing, the match will go well," Chaubey said.

"For any FIFA match, there are SOPs and protocols. Of course without government support, it is not possible. I believe this match is not only a football match, it will give the Government of West Bengal, an opportunity to portray itself on a global platform where people talk about Kolkata football, Bengali football, India's football. I believe everyone, all the stakeholders would like to take this opportunity and put their best foot forward to ensure the match takes place nicely."