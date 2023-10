CHENNAI: Bengal recorded a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in Group B of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu was restricted to 123 for six with opener N Niranjana top-scoring with 55 (50b, 7x4).

In reply, Bengal reached the target in 18.3 overs with Dhara Gujjar unbeaten on 41.